A motorcyclist died after losing control early Saturday morning in Philadelphia.

Police said the incident happened just after 1 a.m. right near the St. Joseph's University Boathouse along Kelly Drive.

James Marable, 51 of Philadelphia was traveling eastbound at a high rate of speed when he hit the curb and was thrown from the bike, police said.

Medics pronounced him dead at the scene, according to officials.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

The crash is currently under investigation and there is no additional information at this time.

This story has been updated to reflect new information provided by law enforcement officials.