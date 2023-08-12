Philadelphia

Motorcyclist killed after losing control along Kelly Drive in Philly, officials say

Police say

By Cherise Lynch

A motorcyclist died after losing control early Saturday morning in Philadelphia.

Police said the incident happened just after 1 a.m. right near the St. Joseph's University Boathouse along Kelly Drive.

James Marable, 51 of Philadelphia was traveling eastbound at a high rate of speed when he hit the curb and was thrown from the bike, police said.

Medics pronounced him dead at the scene, according to officials.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

The crash is currently under investigation and there is no additional information at this time.

This story has been updated to reflect new information provided by law enforcement officials.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

maui wildfires 22 hours ago

Help to Hawaii is on the way from one local volunteer

Pennsylvania 11 mins ago

3 unaccounted for after explosion destroys 3 homes in Western Pa.

This article tagged under:

Philadelphia
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us