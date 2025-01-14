Mother sues after her son is shot twice, killed by FBI agents in Philly

The mother of a man who was shot and killed by members of the FBI in August of 2023, as he was being sought for his suspected connection to a string of convenience store robberies, has brought forward a lawsuit following her son's slaying.

Over the past weekend, Stacey Weeks, mother of 22-year-old Taheim Weeks-Cook, filed a lawsuit against the United States government and the FBI agents involved in the Aug. 4, 2023, shooting that lead to her son's death.

In a court document, Weeks argues that the FBI agents used excessive force in attempting to apprehend her son.

She also claims, in court documents, that agents failed to surround the Nicetown property where they attempted to apprehend Weeks-Cook, failed to knock to announce their arrival and that agents shot and killed an unarmed Weeks-Cook, knowing he had no weapon in his possession.

On the day he was killed, FBI agents descended on a home along the 1700 block of West Venango Street where Weeks-Cook was located. Court documents note that, when law enforcement officials arrived, Weeks-Cook exited the property and attempted to flee, dropping a cell phone he was carrying.

"After dropping his cell phone Plaintiff’s Decedent’s hands were visibly empty," the lawsuit claims.

FBI agents dressed in military gear, court documents claims, pursued Weeks-Cook, while other agents followed him in unmarked vans.

Eventually, one van stopped along the sidewalk where Weeks-Cook was running and, court documents claim, he approached the van with empty hands.

That's when, the lawsuit claims, Weeks-Cook was shot twice at point-blank range.

"As Plaintiff’s Decedent moved closer to the dark-colored FBI van, Defendant FBI Agent John Doe I intentionally and/or using excessive force, shot Plaintiff’s Decedent twice at point-blank range while Defendant John Doe I was still inside the dark-colored undercover FBI van and Plaintiff’s Decedent was outside the van, unarmed and his hands visibly empty," notes the court document.

Two days after the shooting, Weeks-Cook died while in the hospital.

According to police, Weeks-Cook had been sought after a string of armed robberies happened at convenience stores in the Philadelphia suburbs throughout the month of July in 2023.

Law enforcement officials have said that Weeks-Cook was sought for his suspected involvement in at least one of those armed robberies.

According to the court documents, Cook is seeking compensation and punitive damages in relation to her son's slaying.

Contacted by NBC10, an FBI spokesperson said the agency had no comment on the lawsuit.