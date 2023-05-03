Sheriff's Office Announces Arrest of One of Philly's Most Wanted Fugitives

Philadelphia Sheriff Rochelle Bilal joined the city's District Attorney Larry Krasner on Wednesday to announce the arrest of a man sought for his alleged involvement in the 2020 killing of a 31-year-old man in West Philadelphia.

Bilal said that Gregory Burnett, 37, was apprehended on Tuesday morning at about 7:40 a.m., in Darby.

The sheriff credited Philadelphia's Most Wanted List with helping round up Burnett.

"People who don't want this smoke coming to their house are stepping up to call and let us know where they are," she said. "You don't want this smoke. Let us know."

Officials said that Burnett has been sought for three years following a shooting that killed a 31-year-old male in the early morning hours of August 16, 2020, along the 5000 block of Merion Avenue.

A gun was recovered from the scene, investigators said, along with multiple .40 caliber fired cartridge casings.

Burnett will be charged with murder, possession of an instrument of a crime and related offenses.

Krasner too noted the effectiveness of the city's most wanted list as a way to track down some of the individuals wanted in some of Philadelphia's most heinous crimes.

"Phones lit up. Phones at the PPD, phones at the District Attorney's office lit up with people, who much like the general public, want to be safe and they want to make sure there is justice for victims and survivors of gun violence," said Krasner, noting that the list has helped increase tips to law enforcement.

So far, Krasner said, his office has highlighted 20 of the city's most wanted individuals in recent press conferences and, three people have been tracked down as a result of this attention.

"Look, you don't want this smoke coming to your house. turn them in. You'll be safe and so will the citizens of this city," Bilal implored anyone who may be protecting individuals that remain wanted by police.