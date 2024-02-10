More parking is coming to the Wilmington Airport (ILG), according to the Delaware River and Bay Authority.

The DRBA announced the purchase of a six-acre property that holds the now-closed Skyways Motor Lodge and the Damon's Grill that sit next to the airport terminal building.

According to a statement from DRBA, the buy-out of the land was $4.15 million.

The hotel and restaurant buildings will be demolished as crews transform the space into temporary parking for travelers using the airport.

At least 500 new parking spaces will be created once the buildings are leveled and the site is cleared, according to officials.

These spaces are expected to be temporary as plans for a permanent parking project are in the works.

As of now, there are three parking lots for airline passengers that can hold over 800 cars. A free shuttle service is available for passengers who park in the new lot "C" which just opened in August of 2023.

This announcement comes a little more than six months after Avelo Airlines announced new nonstop flights to Puerto RIco and Florida.