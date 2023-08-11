Delaware

You can soon fly from Delaware to Puerto Rico, another warm place

Avelo Airlines announces historic expansion with new nonstop flights from Delaware to two tropical destinations

By Cherise Lynch

Trips to the tropics will become a whole lot easier.

Avelo Airlines, based in Wilmington, Delaware, announced Thursday a historic expansion at the Wilmington Airport (ILG) with new nonstop flights to two tropical destinations.

In November, travelers can start taking direct flights from Wilmington Airport to San Juan, Puerto Rico, and Sarasota-Bradenton, Florida.

Avelo will become the first airline to offer nonstop flights beyond the continental U.S. with these two new destinations, Avelo will now serve 15 nonstop destinations from its Philadelphia/Delaware Valley base in Delaware.

Introductory one-way fares from ILG to San Juan's Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport (SJU) start at $99.

Additionally, one-way fares between ILG and Sarasota Bradenton International Airport (SRQ) start at $49. Customers can book flights now at AveloAir.com.

The new service is perfect for folks looking to warm up as temps cool this fall.

Starting Nov. 15, Avelo will begin the nonstop service to San Juan on Wednesdays and Saturdays. Nonstop service to Sarasota-Bradenton will start Nov. 2 on Thursdays and Sundays.

