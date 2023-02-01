Avelo Airlines Brings Air Travel Back to Delaware and Flights Start at $49

What to Know On Wednesday, Avelo Airlines launched air travel connecting Wilmington Airport to five Florida destinations - Fort Lauderdale, Fort Myers, Orlando, Tampa and West Palm Beach.

Nonstop one-way flights to and from Delaware start at just $49.

The inaugural flight took off on Wednesday to Orlando International Airport. Avelo CEO Andrew Levy welcomed customers aboard with a commemorative boarding pass before joining the flight himself.

A discount airline has landed at Wilmington Airport (ILG) as commercial air travel returns to Delaware just in time for snowbirds to fly off to Florida.

Texas-based Avelo Airlines officially launched a hub at the New Castle County airport on Wednesday. Avelo is flying nonstop from Wilmington to Fort Lauderdale, Fort Myers, Orlando, Tampa and West Palm Beach in Florida.

“Delaware Valley – it’s time to say Hello, Avelo," Avelo Airlines Founder, Chairman and CEO Andrew Levy said in a news release. "Last October, we announced our plans to bring convenient, affordable and reliable air service to the Delaware Valley region. The strong booking trends we are seeing across all five Florida routes make it abundantly clear that people throughout this four-state region are excited about the faster and easier way Avelo will get them to The Sunshine State. We’re equally excited about the Wilmington-based team we are building, as well as the opportunity to support ILG’s neighboring communities and contribute to Delaware’s economic growth.”

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

The inaugural flight took off on Wednesday to Orlando International Airport. Levy welcomed customers aboard with a commemorative boarding pass before joining the flight himself.

Officials with Avelo, the Delaware River and Bay Authority, Delaware Air National Guard and the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) also held a ceremony that included a flyover by a Piper Arrow aircraft piloted by a Delaware State University Aviation Program student. The University of Delaware mascot YouDee the Blue Hen and Delaware State's Too-Fly Hornet also greeted customers during the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Nonstop flights to other Florida destinations -- Fort Lauderdale, Fort Myers, Tampa and West Palm Beach -- will take off in the days to follow.

One-way flights start at just $49 a ticket, Avelo said.

Never heard of Avelo? It's relatively new.

"Since taking flight on April 28, 2021, Avelo has flown nearly 1.7 million customers on nearly 14,000 flights," the company said in its news release.

Avelo already has a fleet of 737- 700s and 800s serving locations east of the Mississippi River from existing hubs in New Haven, Connecticut, and Orlando, Florida. The airline serves western states from Los Angeles/ Hollywood Burbank Airport in California.

New Castle County Airport (ILG) has been without commercial air service since Frontier Airlines flew out of there in June, Delaware Online reported.

The return of air travel to Delaware was met with gratitude from officials.

“Avelo Airlines at the Wilmington Airport provides a low cost/low stress alternative to travel," New Castle County Executive Matt Meyer said. "We are excited our residents will have more options when planning their trips and look forward to even more growth and places to visit."

“We are excited to welcome Avelo Airlines to Delaware," Delaware Gov. John Carney said. "Avelo provides passengers from our region an affordable and convenient way to travel. Recent investments in Wilmington Airport’s infrastructure will lead to an effortless travel experience. Thank you to Avelo for choosing Delaware."

The small airport feel just off Interstate 95 is a big draw, according to the Delaware Rive Bay Authority.

“We’re excited that Avelo Airlines has chosen to bring its low-fare, quality service to the residents and visitors to the Delaware Valley region," DRBA Executive Director Thomas J. Cook said. "We believe Avelo’s decision to schedule daily flights here illustrates our airport’s appeal to the low-cost airline community. If you’re looking to avoid the hassles of a big city airport, Wilmington Airport is for you.”

The DRBA on its website expanded on the convenience factor: "Just 25 minutes from Center City Philadelphia and 90 minutes from New York City and Washington, D.C., it features easy access to I-95, I-295, I-495, and the New Jersey Turnpike; and is just 10 minutes from the Wilmington Amtrak Station."