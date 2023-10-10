Police in Philadelphia have released more surveillance video showing more suspects wanted for lootings throughout the city in September.

The looting began on the night of Tuesday, September 26 following an afternoon protest in response to all charges being dropped against the Philadelphia police officer who killed Eddie Irizarry in the city's Kensington neighborhood in August.

Officials said that the protest had no connection to the looting incidents.

If you have any information leading to the arrests of these individuals, please call 215.686.TIPS (8477).

Store in West Philadelphia

New surveillance video shows a large group of people breaking into a store on the 100 block of South 52 Street in West Philadelphia on September 26.

In the video, the first person breaks through the glass of the front door before climbing through and is followed by nearly a dozen more people.

The group proceeds to allegedly ransack the store as some can be seen jumping over one of the store shelves.

Pharmacy in North Philadelphia

A group of people broke into what appears to be a pharmacy on the 2900 block of North 22 Street in North Philadelphia, according to police.

This happened just before 11 p.m. on September 26.

They managed to get into the store by using hammers and axes to smash the front window and door, police said.

In the surveillance video released by police, over half a dozen people work on getting into the store before taking bottles of medicine off of the shelves.

Police estimate that the damages and theft total approximately $150,000.

Rite Aid in North Philadelphia

Just before midnight on September 26 a group broke into the Rite Aid on the 2100 block of Lehigh Avenue in North Philadelphia, police said.

In the surveillance video, the group can be seen running in through the main entrance of the store at the start of the looting.

People can be seen going behind the counter and making a mess throughout the store.

One person drops their bike in the video before ripping the cash register off the counter. They manage to take the entire device with the monitor before picking their bicycle back up and leaving the store.

Another person walks in with a large black trash bag and fills it with products while remaining in view of the camera.

According to police, people continued to enter the store throughout the night and stole thousands of dollars in goods.

7-Eleven in Feltonville

Police are searching for a group of people wanted for robbing the 7-Eleven located on the 4700 block of Mascher Street in the Feltonville section of Philadelphia.

The group can be seen in the surveillance video released by police breaking the glass of the front door on September 27.

After climbing through the door, they can be seen calmly walking through the store and over to the counter.

One person is caught on camera jumping over the counter and taking the cash register before throwing it onto the ground repeatedly.

The group is then seen running out of the store through the broken front door window.