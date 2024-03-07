Fans of horror movies, sketch comedy, superheroes and animation are in for a treat this weekend as Monster Mania Con is coming back to the Philadelphia area.

That's because from Friday, March 8 through March 10, Monster Mania Con 58 will take over the Doubletree by Hilton hotel on Marlton Pike in Cherry Hill, NJ.

For those interested, there will be a wealth of talented people at the show fans of all ages.

First time guests at this weekend's event are set to include:

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Sam Raimi, director of the cult-classic Evil Dead films as well as the Spider-Man movies that featured Tobey Maguire in the lead role, Dr. Strange and the Multiverse of Madness, Drag me to Hell and more.

Comedy legend John Cleese of Monty Python's Flying Circus, Fawly Towers, A Fish Called Wanda and other films.

Former Saturday Night Live cast member Jon Lovitz, who has also built a career in animation in shows like The Simpsons and The Critic and in film and tv shows, like A League of Their Own, NewsRadio, Rat Race and more.

Katey Segal, who may be most well-known for her role as Peggy on Married... with Children, but has had an iconic career spanning film and tv with roles in Sons of Anarchy, The Connors, and as Turanga Leela on Futurama.

From the movie Ghostbuster: Afterlife and the upcoming, Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, Mckenna Grace.

Lou Taylor Pucci, from 2013's reboot of Evil Dead, American Horror Story and the show Physical on Apple TV+.

Tickets are now available to the event. To buy tickets or to learn more, visit the website for Monster Mania Con 58.

Monster-Mania Con was in the news in the past, as actor Gary Busey, known for The Buddy Holly Story, faced sexual offense charges after an incident at a previous convention back in 2022.