New Jersey

Teen goes missing while swimming in NJ lake

Crews could be seen searching in Alcyon Lake in Pitman, New Jersey, Sunday into Monday

By Dan Stamm

NBC Universal, Inc.

A teenager went missing while swimming across a Gloucester County, New Jersey, lake Sunday night.

Crews could be seen searching on Alcyon Lake in Pitman overnight. The borough of Pitman on Facebook called it "an active search" and said multiple agencies were involved.

Emergency management in neighboring Camden County told NBC10 that the teen who disappeared in the water before 9 p.m. is a Pitman High School student who was swimming across the lake as part of a scavenger hunt.

Pitman police said the search continued before daybreak Monday.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

This story is developing and is expected to be updated.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

New JerseyGloucester County
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us