Teen goes missing while swimming in NJ lake

A teenager went missing while swimming across a Gloucester County, New Jersey, lake Sunday night.

Crews could be seen searching on Alcyon Lake in Pitman overnight. The borough of Pitman on Facebook called it "an active search" and said multiple agencies were involved.

Emergency management in neighboring Camden County told NBC10 that the teen who disappeared in the water before 9 p.m. is a Pitman High School student who was swimming across the lake as part of a scavenger hunt.

Pitman police said the search continued before daybreak Monday.

This story is developing and is expected to be updated.