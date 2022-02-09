Missing Philly Woman Found Dead at Del. Technical Community College

A Philadelphia woman who was reported missing last month after a man was found shot to death inside her home was found dead at a community college in Delaware on Monday.

The body of 59-year-old Kim Ezell, also known as Darlene, was discovered in the parking lot of the Delaware Technical Community College-Stanton Campus on 400 Stanton-Christiana Road in Newark. Police have not yet revealed a cause of death.

State Police say the investigation is in the early stages but there is no threat to the safety of the community.

Ezell was first reported missing back on January 5. When she wasn’t answering her phone calls, her family members went to her home on the 1700 block of West Allegheny Avenue in Philadelphia. When they arrived they found the body of a 77-year-old man who had been shot to death. At the time there were no signs of forced entry. Family members told NBC10 Ezell had been renting the room to the 77-year-old man whom she had known for a while.

On January 13, Philadelphia police arrested 31-year-old Walter Head. Head was charged with murdering the 77-year-old man along with aggravated assault, robbery, burglary and other related offenses. Investigators have not yet revealed whether or not Head was involved in Ezell’s disappearance or death.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.