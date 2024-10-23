On the same day an arsonist torched a dumpster outside a historic Philadelphia synagogue that's older than the country, a vandal wrote profanity on a statue outside the same Jewish congregation.

Philadelphia police officers from the 9th District and city firefighters were called to Congregation Mikveh Israel along North 4th Street, near Market Street in the Old City neighborhood, around 2:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024, for a dumpster on fire outside the building.

The fire damaged a nearby window before being extinguished, police said.

The fire marshal later determined it to be an arson, police said. The blaze remained under investigation and no arrests were made as of Wednesday morning.

Profanity left on religious statue outside historic synagogue

9th District officers returned to the Jewish congregation shortly before 11 p.m. Tuesday to find that "an unknown offender damaged a religious statue with a marker writing a profanity on it," police said.

Investigators said the vandal appeared to be a man, but gave no further details as they continued to search for him.

Police asked anyone with information on either incident to call or text the police tipline at 215-686-8477.

The latest in a string of antisemitic vandalism

The Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia said these two instances were just the latest in a string of antisemitic hate targeting the shul.

"Over the past several months, Congregation Mikveh Israel, one of the nation's most historic synagogues, has been repeatedly targeted by acts of antisemitic vandalism," the Jewish Federation said in a prepared statement released Wednesday. Yesterday, these hateful attacks escalated into attempted arson."

"Let us be unequivocal: these are acts of antisemitism, a vile expression of Jew hatred that threatens not only the Jewish community but the very fabric of our American society."

"We are confident that the perpetrators of these despicable crimes will be brought to justice and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law," the statement continued. "We, the Jewish community, call on public officials and our communal partners to stand united in condemning this abhorrent hatred.

"To those who seek to harm us: know that we will not stand idly by, shaken or fearful. We are a community of strength, resilience, and unwavering resolve. Adversity only strengthens our unity and our determination to overcome bigotry in all its forms."

A Jewish community that's older than the USA

Mikveh Israel dates back before the founding of the United States, making it one of the oldest synagogues in North America.

"Congregation Mikveh Israel, 'The Hope of Israel,' was founded in 1740 and is an unparalleled American Jewish Institution," the synagogue's website says. "It has a two-fold tradition that is the synthesis of the Spanish-Portuguese Jewish ritual and the ongoing development of the American Jewish community."

"As the 'Synagogue of the American Revolution,' Congregation Mikveh Israel, established in 1740, holds a distinguished place in both Philadelphia's and the nation's history," the Jewish Federation wrote. "It is the oldest continuous synagogue in the United States, with deep ties to our nation’s founding. This very congregation was among the first to reach out to George Washington upon his inauguration, receiving his blessings of protection."

The synagogue details its extensive history in Philadelphia on its website.