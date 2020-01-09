Michael White to Be Sentenced on Tampering Charge

Michael White, the 22-year-old man acquitted of manslaughter in the highly contentious Philadelphia stabbing of a real estate developer, faces sentencing Thursday morning on a related charge of tampering with evidence.

White was found not guilty last year of voluntary manslaughter in the 2018 fatal Rittenhouse Square stabbing of Michael Schellenger. White’s acquittal came after Philadelphia District Attorney had lowered the original 3rd-degree murder charges against him, a decision that sparked outrage from Schellenger’s family.

In his October 2018 trial, White was also found not guilty on weapons and obstruction charges. However, he was found guilty on a charge of tampering with evidence for later tossing the knife.

Jurors reached their decision after roughly 8 hours of deliberating whether White intended for Schellenger to die when he stabbed him in the back during a violent scuffle.

In the end, the 12-person jury found that prosecutors had not met their burden of proving beyond a reasonable doubt that White acted in anything but self-defense.

The case was closely watched throughout Philadelphia, highlighting issues well beyond the crime itself.

Schellenger’s family accused the DA’s office of victim blaming, a complaint that resurfaced throughout the trial from prosecutors themselves. Assistant District Attorney Sherrell said White’s defense team emphasized the victim’s behavior more than his death. Schellenger’s cocaine use, heavy drinking and even past fights were introduced as evidence against the one person who could not defend himself in court, Dandy said during closing statements.

But White's supporters argued that he feared for his life after Schellenger threatened to "beat the black off him." Character witnesses said he had a reputation for being peaceful and honest. Many people said they knew him from his work with the Philadelphia Poetry Youth Movement.

Philadelphia Chief Public Defender Keir Bradford-Gray went furhter, saying the case was "about a lot of things: race, class."