A box truck slammed into a post office in the Philadelphia suburbs Thursday morning, forcing customers of the Delaware County post office to use another facility.

The crash happened around 6 a.m. at 101 East Baltimore Ave. in Media, Pennsylvania, according to county dispatchers.

Léelo en español aquí.

A driver somehow lost control of the truck and slammed into the U.S. post office building, leaving a large hole in the side.

No postal employees were hurt. It was unclear the extent of any injuries to the driver.

The crash forced the USPS to "temporarily close" the Media post office, USPS spokesperson Paul Smith said. It wasn't clear when the post office might reopen.

"Customers are asked to go to the Springfield Post Office, 1138 Baltimore Pike, Springfield, PA for retail services (8 a.m. – 5 p.m. weekdays and 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Saturday)," Smith wrote. "The Postal Service thanks our customers for their understanding and support. All our employees are safe. Our thoughts and prayers are with the driver."

The crash remained under investigation Thursday.