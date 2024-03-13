Masked gunmen rob Valley Forge Casino in KOP, state police say

Masked gunmen robbed the Valley Forge Casino Tuesday night, Pennsylvania State Police said.

The incident occurred around 10:50 p.m. in the Fanduel Sports Book area of the casino, located on 1160 1st Avenue in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, according to investigators.

Officials told NBC10 two unidentified men wearing hooded sweatshirts, white gloves and white ski masks were spotted carrying weapons and demanding money. When their initial robbery attempt failed, they then stole a tip box with about $120 inside from the counter, state police said.

The two gunmen fled in a white Jeep Grand Cherokee with black rims, according to investigators. A getaway driver and a fourth suspect were also inside the vehicle, according to investigators.

State Police told NBC10 the robbery took two to three minutes and no one was injured during the ordeal.

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating. They have not yet released photos or surveillance video of the suspects.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.