First Alert Traffic

Market Street Ramp to I-95 South in Philly to close for several weeks in September

From Wednesday, Sept. 11, through Sunday, Sept. 22, the Philadelphia Water Department will be performing sewer improvements on the Market Street Ramp to Interstate 95 South

By Cherise Lynch

Getty Images

The Market Street Ramp to I-95 South in Philadelphia will be closed for two weeks in September as the water department performs sewer improvements.

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), the ramp will be closed 24/7 from Wednesday, Sept. 11, through Sunday, Sept. 22.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

Motorists are advised to use southbound Columbus Boulevard and the Morris Street Ramp to I-95 South during this time.

Philadelphia Aug 21

Cars parked under I-95 in Philly targeted by thieves who take all 4 tires, rims, officials say

Delaware Aug 5

More closures as the I-95 new interchange project to widen I-295 continues in Del.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Officials said to give yourself extra time if you are traveling through the area because backups and delays will occur.

Visit www.511PA.com to check the condition of any major roadways. It's free and available 24/7, providing traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and more.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

First Alert TrafficPhiladelphia
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us