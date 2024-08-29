Market Street Ramp to I-95 South in Philly to close for several weeks in September

The Market Street Ramp to I-95 South in Philadelphia will be closed for two weeks in September as the water department performs sewer improvements.

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), the ramp will be closed 24/7 from Wednesday, Sept. 11, through Sunday, Sept. 22.

Motorists are advised to use southbound Columbus Boulevard and the Morris Street Ramp to I-95 South during this time.

Officials said to give yourself extra time if you are traveling through the area because backups and delays will occur.

Visit www.511PA.com to check the condition of any major roadways. It's free and available 24/7, providing traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and more.