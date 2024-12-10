New Jersey

Man's body discovered outside Cherry Hill home, police investigating

Police in Cherry Hill, New Jersey, are investigating after, the city's mayor said, a man was found unresponsive in the city's Barklay neighborhood on Tuesday morning

By Hayden Mitman

Law enforcement officials in New Jersey are investigating after a man's lifeless body was discovered in Cherry Hill, New Jersey, on Tuesday morning.

Details on this case were slow to come together on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024.

In a statement on Tuesday morning, Cherry Hill Mayor Dave Fleisher alerted residents that a man was found "unresponsive" on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024, outside a home along Sharrowvale Road in Cherry Hill's Barklay neighborhood.

Though Fleisher provided no further information at that time.

Then, at about 1 p.m, police officials in Cherry Hill provided an update to say the man, identified as Michael Anthony, 45, of Cherry Hill, was found unconscious by police at about 7:09 a.m.

Anthony, officials said, was pronounced at the scene.

Police officials did not provide further information on Anthony's cause of death or any specifics on what may have led to this incident.

But, officials did note that an investigation is ongoing into Anthony's death.

Law enforcement officials are asking anyone with information on this case to contact Detective Daniel Crawford of the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit at (856) 580-2223 and Detective Frank Kirsch of the Cherry Hill
Police Department at (856) 432-8834.

Tips can also be sent to CAMDEN.TIPS

