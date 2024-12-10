Man's body discovered outside Cherry Hill home, police investigating

Law enforcement officials in New Jersey are investigating after a man's lifeless body was discovered in Cherry Hill, New Jersey, on Tuesday morning.

Details on this case were slow to come together on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024.

In a statement on Tuesday morning, Cherry Hill Mayor Dave Fleisher alerted residents that a man was found "unresponsive" on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024, outside a home along Sharrowvale Road in Cherry Hill's Barklay neighborhood.

Though Fleisher provided no further information at that time.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Then, at about 1 p.m, police officials in Cherry Hill provided an update to say the man, identified as Michael Anthony, 45, of Cherry Hill, was found unconscious by police at about 7:09 a.m.

Anthony, officials said, was pronounced at the scene.

Police officials did not provide further information on Anthony's cause of death or any specifics on what may have led to this incident.

But, officials did note that an investigation is ongoing into Anthony's death.

Law enforcement officials are asking anyone with information on this case to contact Detective Daniel Crawford of the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit at (856) 580-2223 and Detective Frank Kirsch of the Cherry Hill

Police Department at (856) 432-8834.

Tips can also be sent to CAMDEN.TIPS