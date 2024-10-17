November isn't even here yet, but it's not too soon to start thinking about your Thanksgiving meal!

MANNA, a Philadelphia-based non-profit organization, has officially launched its annual Pie in the Sky fundraiser.

Over the next several weeks, the organization will bake and sell more than 9,000 pies, just in time for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Every pie purchased will help support MANNA's year-round mission of preparing and delivering Thanksgiving dinners and providing year-round services for people with acute nutritional risk from a critical illness such as cancer, chronic kidney disease, HIV/AIDS, and more.

Ordering a pie is simple; you can choose from apple, pumpkin, pecan, gluten-free blueberry, or their new gluten-free salted caramel cheesecake.

MANNA has over a dozen pick-up locations throughout Philadelphia and the surrounding suburbs in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware.

Pick-up will be on Tuesday, Nov. 24, between noon and 8 p.m. at your chosen pickup site, according to organizers.

For more information about the organization, buying a pie, or donating, visit mannapies.org.