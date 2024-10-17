Philadelphia

Buy a pie and help local families in need this Thanksgiving holiday season

By Cherise Lynch

NBC Universal, Inc.

November isn't even here yet, but it's not too soon to start thinking about your Thanksgiving meal!

MANNA, a Philadelphia-based non-profit organization, has officially launched its annual Pie in the Sky fundraiser.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

Over the next several weeks, the organization will bake and sell more than 9,000 pies, just in time for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Every pie purchased will help support MANNA's year-round mission of preparing and delivering Thanksgiving dinners and providing year-round services for people with acute nutritional risk from a critical illness such as cancer, chronic kidney disease, HIV/AIDS, and more.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Ordering a pie is simple; you can choose from apple, pumpkin, pecan, gluten-free blueberry, or their new gluten-free salted caramel cheesecake.

MANNA has over a dozen pick-up locations throughout Philadelphia and the surrounding suburbs in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

weather 22 hours ago

‘Once-in-a-lifetime' comet, super supermoon shine over Philly. How to see them

Chester County 44 mins ago

Court denies Cavalcante's life sentence appeal due to escape attempt

Pick-up will be on Tuesday, Nov. 24, between noon and 8 p.m. at your chosen pickup site, according to organizers.

For more information about the organization, buying a pie, or donating, visit mannapies.org.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

PhiladelphiaThanksgiving
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us