A manager of a store inside a New Jersey mall is accused of secretly videotaping employees while they were inside the bathroom at work.

According to police, on Tuesday, Nov. 26, around 10 p.m., Moorestown patrols responded to their headquarters after two juveniles and their parents had wished to report suspicious activity at their place of employment, Time After Time, located inside the Moorestown Mall.

Police said on that same day, around 4 p.m., one of the juveniles shared that they had observed a power bank device with a blue flashing light on top of the toilet tank while at work. They reportedly have observed this device in the past; however, she became suspicious of the blue flashing light.

The juvenile said she then grabbed the power bank, removed the silicone cover, and observed what she believed to be a camera with an SD card slot, police said. She then took a video of herself examining the device and sent it to two of her coworkers, who had also seen it in the bathroom other times.

Police said after the juvenile left the bathroom, she saw her manager, Robert A. McGuire, immediately enter the bathroom. She claimed that once he left the bathroom, he appeared nervous because he quickly turned around and proceeded to re-enter the bathroom.

After exiting the bathroom again, the juvenile claimed McGuire had gathered trash inside the store and left to take it out, police said. He was gone for about 20 minutes, long enough to drop the vehicle in his vehicle.

On Tuesday, Dec. 17, a search warrant was executed at McGuire’s residence located on the unit block of Meribrook Circle in Willingboro. Police said the power bank was located at the residence, and an SD card was found in his bedroom.

Police said forensic previews were conducted on McGuire’s devices, and videos of both juveniles utilizing the bathroom were found on the SD card.

McGuire was charged with third-degree possession of child sexual assault material, second-degree photo child engaged in prohibited sexual act, and third-degree invasion of privacy.