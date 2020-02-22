Delaware

Man, Woman Found Shot to Death in Del. Parking Lot

A man and woman were found shot to death in a parking lot in Kent County, Delaware, Saturday afternoon

By David Chang

A man and woman were found shot to death in a parking lot in Kent County, Delaware, Saturday afternoon.

Delaware State Troopers were called to the parking lot area off of Cooper Avenue in Bowers Beach, Frederica, around 4 p.m. where they found the bodies of a 55-year-old man and a 40-year-old woman.

Investigators said they both died from apparent gunshot wounds and a handgun was recovered from the scene. Police have not yet revealed what led to the shooting but said there is no concern for public safety at this time.

Police have not released the identities of the victims pending the notification of the next of kin. An autopsy will be performed to determine the manner and cause of death.

If you have any information on the shootings, please call Detective M. Ryde at 302-741-2730. You can also call the Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or visit the Delaware Crime Stoppers website.

