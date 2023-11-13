Man, woman arrested in robberies, shooting at Philly nail salons, officials say

Police arrested a woman and a man accused of robbing two Philadelphia nail salons, shooting a nail technician, attempting to rob a pregnant woman at gunpoint and targeting at least two other businesses, officials said.

Maurice Allen, 32, and Christina Kolenda, 26, will both be charged in armed robberies at nail salons on West Girard Avenue and Aramingo Avenue back in September, Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner and Assistant District Attorney Fernanda Sandoval announced Monday.

"I applaud the painstaking investigatory work accomplished by the Philadelphia Police Department and our partners on the Gun Violence Task Force," DA Krasner said. "These defendants will be prosecuted vigorously by the very capable Assistant District Attorney Fernanda Sandoval of the GVTF."

The first incident occurred around 4:20 p.m. on Sept. 23 at a salon on West Girard Avenue. Police said two gunmen went into the salon and demanded cash. Surveillance video obtained by NBC10 shows one of the robbers pointing a gun at employees and grabbing one of the workers.

Police said the suspects stole more than $2,000 in cash as well as wallets from the staff members before fleeing the scene on foot.

About three hours later, at 7:33 p.m., a 43-year-old employee was shot in her right calf and left foot during a robbery at another nail salon on Aramingo Avenue, according to investigators. That employee remains on crutches more than a month later, officials said Monday.

After the nail salon robberies, detectives used surveillance technology to locate the license plate number of the getaway vehicle used in both incidents, a 2007 Hyundai Santa Fe. They then identified Kolenda as the owner of the vehicle and arrested her. They also determined Allen was working with Kolenda and involved in the robberies after analyzing cell phone data.

Police obtained a search warrant for Allen. While searching through his home, they confiscated a gun with .40 caliber rounds that matched the fired cartridge casings from the nail salon shooting, investigators said. They also found traditional Muslim garments that both suspects wore during most of the robberies, according to officials. Allen was then arrested.

After further investigation, police determined Allen and Kolenda were also involved in armed robberies at the C&C Creamery in Philadelphia’s Roxborough neighborhood back on Aug. 21 and the Dunkin’ on Rising Sun Avenue back on Aug. 28.

Investigators said Allen robbed the businesses while Kolenda served as the getaway driver in both incidents.

Investigators also determined Allen was involved in other incidents throughout Philadelphia, including an attempted armed robbery back on Aug. 11 in which a pregnant woman was held at gunpoint on the 1900 block of Bainbridge Street. During that incident, a bystander intervened and the suspect ran off, officials said.

Allen and Kolenda will be charged with robbery, conspiracy, aggravated assault, simple assault, possession of an instrument of crime and recklessly endangering another person. Allen will also be charged with violation of the uniform firearms act, officials said.

"Thanks to the excellent investigation conducted by the Philadelphia Police Department and our Gun Violence Task Force colleagues from the Pennsylvania Office of the Attorney General, we have a very strong case to prosecute," ADA Sandoval said. "Communities across the city are safer now that this couple who terrorized many people are in custody and will be held accountable for their actions in a court of law."