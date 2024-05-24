Man wanted for robbing multiple cellphone stores in Philadelphia, police say

The Philadelphia Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a man who was allegedly involved in multiple cellphone store robberies.

The suspect, 22-year-old Joshua Randolph, is currently wanted under an active arrest warrant, police said.

According to police, Randolph last known addresses are 2700 Wolf St., 1400 Larder St., and 900 Granite St.

Philadelphia Police Department

Police urge anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Randolph to contact the Northeast Detectives at 215-686-3153 or the Philadelphia Police Department's tip line at 215-686-TIPS (8477).