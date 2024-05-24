Philadelphia

Man wanted for robbing multiple cellphone stores in Philadelphia, police say

By Cherise Lynch

smartphones on display
The Philadelphia Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a man who was allegedly involved in multiple cellphone store robberies.

The suspect, 22-year-old Joshua Randolph, is currently wanted under an active arrest warrant, police said.

According to police, Randolph last known addresses are 2700 Wolf St., 1400 Larder St., and 900 Granite St.

Photo of Joshua Randolph, a suspect wanted for robbing multiple cell phone stores in Philadelphia
Police urge anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Randolph to contact the Northeast Detectives at 215-686-3153 or the Philadelphia Police Department's tip line at 215-686-TIPS (8477).

