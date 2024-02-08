Man wanted for burglarizing several North Philly businesses

The Philadelphia Police Department Northwest Detective Division is looking for a man they said burglarized multiple businesses in North Philadelphia.

According to police, on Feb. 3 at 10 a.m., officers responded to the 3000 block of N. Broad St. after a store owner reported that an unknown man broke into and burglarized their business.

Police said surveillance video showed on Feb. 2 at 2:47 a.m. an unknown man smashed the front door glass window and entered the property.

Once the suspect took store items and the owners Oraima electronic bike police said they fled the store.

The suspect is also wanted for similar burglaries on the same black in the past, according to police.

Police describe the suspect as a man with a medium build and appears to be in his 40s. At the time of the incident, he wore a dark hooded jacket and jeans.

If you see this suspect do not approach, contact 911 immediately.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Northwest Detective Division at 215-686-3353 ext. 335.

You can also submit a tip by calling or texting 215-686-8477, all tips will be confidential.