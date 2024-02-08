Fire tears through home in Philly's Olney neighborhood

A neighbor who called 9-1-1 said that flames were pouring from a home in Philadelphia's Olney neighborhood, as members of the family that lived there rushed to escape the fire in Thursday morning.

According to officials, fire crews were dispatched to the 5000 block of C. Street in Philadelphia's Olney neighborhood at about 1:24 a.m. on Thursday morning for a reported fire.

At the scene on Thursday morning, neighbor Shawn Adams, who called 9-1-1 upon seeing the early morning fire, told NBC10 that he saw flames burst from windows on the first floor of the two story home as those who lived there rushed to escape the fire.

"The flames were out of control," Adams said. "It was coming out of everywhere. It was more the living room on fire more than upstairs. It was more the back kitchen or something like that."

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

He said that he watched members of the family on the porch, "going in and out of consciousness," as he called for help.

"It was real scary to see that sight," said Adams.

The fire was considered to be under control by about 2 a.m.

As of 9 a.m., Fire Department officials have not yet said what might have caused the fire, nor have they reported any injuries due to this incident.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.