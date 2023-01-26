Man Walks Onto School Bus, Inappropriately Touches Female Student, Police Say

Police are searching for a man who they say walked onto a school bus in Coatesville, Pennsylvania, and then inappropriately touched a female student.

The incident occurred Thursday at 6:48 a.m. at a school bus stop on East Chestnut and North 6th streets, according to investigators. Police said an unidentified man who was at the stop, entered the school bus and sat down next to a female student. He then inappropriately touched her leg, according to police.

Police released surveillance photos of a person of interest in the incident.

The Coatesville Area School District posted about the incident on its Facebook page, prompting some people in the comments to question how and why the bus driver allowed a grown man onto the bus. A spokesperson for the Coatesville Area School District posted a response in the comments.

“The video from the bus show(s) a very different picture; he had a hood up over his head and was looking down, making it much harder to identify him,” the spokesperson wrote. “As soon as the bus driver realized he was not a student, the incident was immediately reported. The driver is fully cooperating with the investigation.”

If you have any information on the man’s identity, please call Coatesville Area School District Police at 484-784-9118 or the non-emergency dispatch at 610-383-7000 or your local police department.