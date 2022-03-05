Man Thrown Out of Club Fires at Guard, Gets Killed as Guard Shoots Back

A man who was thrown out of a Philadelphia nightclub grabbed a gun, fired at a club security guard and died when the guard shot back, police said.

The 28-year-old man and two others were harassing customers and causing a disturbance inside the 7 Star Lounge on the 2000 block of West Sergeant Street when security kicked them out around 10:45 p.m. Friday, Philadelphia Police Department Inspector D.F. Pace said.

The men fought security inside the club but were eventually thrown out of the building, Pace said. That’s when the 28-year-old went to his car, grabbed a handgun and fired one shot at one of the guards, the police inspector said.

The guard, who had his own gun and was licensed to carry, returned fire and struck the man twice in the torso and twice in the arm, Pace said.

A responding police officer rushed the man to Temple University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly after midnight.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.