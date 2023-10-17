North Philadelphia

Man, struck multiple times, dies in North Philly shooting

On Monday night, officers responded to the 2800 block of N. Leithgow Street after a man was numerous times

By Hayden Mitman

An official with the Philadelphia Police Department's crime scene unit inspects the scene of a shooting death on N. Leithgow Street in North Philadelphia late Monday.
NBC10

Police in Philadelphia are investigating after a man was killed after being hit several times in a North Philadelphia shooting on Monday night.

According to law enforcement officials, officers responded to the 2800 block of N. Leithgow Street after man -- who police have not yet provided identifying information on -- was shot multiple times sometime before 11 p.m. on Monday night.

The victim, police said, was pronounced at a nearby hospital at about 11:03 p.m., officials said.

NBC10 was on the block on Monday evening to find investigators labeling at least 22 shell casings found at the scene of the shooting.

Law enforcement officials have not provided any information on a motive in this shooting nor have they said if an arrest was made, but an update is expected to be provided on Tuesday.

An investigation into this incident, officials said, is ongoing.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

North Philadelphia
