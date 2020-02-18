Man Stabs Woman at SEPTA Concourse in Center City

A woman is recovering after she was stabbed by a man at a SEPTA concourse in Center City Tuesday night.

Police said the unidentified man and woman got into a fight at the SEPTA concourse near 15th Street and JFK Boulevard around 7 p.m. The man then stabbed the woman in the leg before fleeing the scene, according to investigators.

“I was just coming off the train and I saw her laying on the ground,” Antonio Garcia, a witness, told NBC10. “All these cops picked her up and there was all this blood.”

NBC10 obtained video of SEPTA police rushing the injured woman to safety after applying a tourniquet to her leg. The officers flagged down a medic unit that happened to be passing by. The woman was taken to the hospital where she is in stable condition.

Septa Transit Officers carrying a woman from a Center City Septa station after applying a tourniquet. A man stabbed her in the leg around 7 tonight on the 15th St. Concourse. A man is in custody for the stabbing. The #exclusive video tonight at 11. @NBCPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/Ww6GGeFLJs — Denise Nakano (@DeniseNakanoTV) February 19, 2020

“I can tell you from the very beginning, the officers got here very quickly. Attended to the victim,” SEPTA Transit Police Lt. James Zuggi said.

Police found the suspect nearby in Love Park, investigators said. He was arrested on the spot. Police have not yet revealed the specific charges against him.