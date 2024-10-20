Man stabbed to death in Northeast Philly

Police are investigating after, officials said, a man was killed in an incident that happened at a property along Maxwell Street in Northeast Philadelphia on Saturday night.

According to police, the incident happened at about 11:05 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024, at a property along the 2800 block of Maxwell Street in Northeast Philadelphia.

Officials said, in that incident, a 40-year-old man was stabbed in the chest.

The man, law enforcement officials said, was pronounced at about 11:43 p.m., shortly after he was taken to a nearby hospital.

An arrest was made and a weapon was recovered in this incident, officials said.

An investigation into this incident is ongoing, according to police.