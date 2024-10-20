Northeast Philadelphia

Man stabbed to death in Northeast Philly

Police said a 40-year-old man was stabbed to death in an incident that happened Saturday night at a home along Maxwell Street in Northeast Philadelphia

By Hayden Mitman

Police are investigating after, officials said, a man was killed in an incident that happened at a property along Maxwell Street in Northeast Philadelphia on Saturday night.

According to police, the incident happened at about 11:05 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024, at a property along the 2800 block of Maxwell Street in Northeast Philadelphia.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

Officials said, in that incident, a 40-year-old man was stabbed in the chest.

The man, law enforcement officials said, was pronounced at about 11:43 p.m., shortly after he was taken to a nearby hospital.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

An arrest was made and a weapon was recovered in this incident, officials said.

An investigation into this incident is ongoing, according to police.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Northeast Philadelphia
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us