Man stabbed to death at SEPTA station in Kensington, police say

An investigation is underway after a man was stabbed to death at a SEPTA station in Philadelphia’s Kensington neighborhood.

Police responded to SEPTA’s Somerset Station on the 2800 block of Kensington Avenue at 8:30 a.m. on Monday for a report of a person screaming. When they arrived they found a 30-year-old man who was stabbed in the chest while on the westbound platform of the Market-Frankford Line. The victim was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead at 9:21 a.m.

No arrests have been made and no weapons have been recovered. SEPTA Police released surveillance photos of a suspect in the stabbing.

Surveillance photos of the suspect

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

If you have any information on the suspect’s identity or whereabouts, please call SEPTA Transit Police at 215-580-8111.

As of Monday, there were 69 reported homicides in Philadelphia so far in 2024, down 35 percent from the same time last year.