Man stabbed on SEPTA's El train after punching woman in the face, officials say

A woman stabbed a man on the SEPTA Market Frankford Line in self-defense Thursday afternoon in Philadelphia’s Northern Liberties area.

Around 12:25 p.m., the train was traveling west near the Spring Garden Station when SEPTA said an argument broke out between a woman and a man.

Police said the man was smoking on the train and the woman asked him to stop several times, that is when the man punched her in the face. The woman then stabbed the man in the arm and stomach, according to officials.

The man was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said. However, his condition is unknown.

SEPTA said the stabbing was done in self-defense. They spoke with the woman and at this time no one is in custody or has been charged.

Police are talking to other riders and reviewing video.

At this time there is no further information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.