Man stabbed 2 people with a needle, assaulted 2 others inside emergency room in Kensington

A man is in police custody after stabbing and assaulting several people inside an emergency room Wednesday afternoon.

Just before 4:30 p.m. police responded to a 911 call for a report of an assault inside the emergency room of Episcopal Hospital at Front Street and Leigh Avenue, police said.

When police arrived, they found two stabbing victims. A female nurse who had been stabbed in the arm and a male security guard also stabbed in the arm, according to Chief Police Inspector Scott Small.

There were also two assault victims. Another female nurse had been hit in the face with an elbow and was knocked unconscious temporarily and another security guard was assaulted.

According to Small, the assailant was a 39-year-old overdose victim who was brought into the emergency room at the hospital and was being treated when he stabbed and assaulted several staff members.

“While being treated he was able to take a hypodermic needle from a nurse and he used that needle to stab the nurse in the arm and then when the security guard intervened the security guard was also stabbed in the arm,” Small said.

The second nurse and security guard were assaulted when they attempted to intervene.

All four of the victims are in stable condition and are expected to be okay, Small said.

The man is looking at least four counts of assault and reckless endangerment, Small said. He was still inside the emergency room being treated for signs of an overdose after the incident.

The incident is currently under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.