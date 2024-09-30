Man sought after woman attacked on Ben Franklin Parkway, police say

Police in Philadelphia are seeking help from the public to identify a man who, law enforcement officials claim, attacked a women who was walking along the Ben Franklin Parkway on a recent Sunday morning.

According to police, the incident happened on Sunday, Sept. 15, at about 9:45 a.m., when two women were walking along the 2000 block of the Ben Franklin Parkway.

Police shared video of the individual believed to be involved in this incident online.

At that time, police claim the women were approached by a man who tackled one of the women and began punching her in the face and body. When a second woman, who was with the victim, attempted to intervene, officials said the man shoved her to the ground.

Law enforcement officials said the alleged attack ended once a good Samaritan stepped in and the attacker fled along 20th Street in the direction of Race Street.

Police have described the suspect in this incident as a man about six-foot, three-inches tall and a thin build, who was wearing sunglasses, a black tank top, black pants, tan shoes and was carrying a black backpack and a green bag at the time the incident occurred.

Police are asking anyone who may have information on this incident to contact the Philadelphia Police Department's Central Detective Division at 215-686-3093/3094.

Tips can also be sent by call or text to 215-686-TIPS (8477). And, tips can be sent to police anonymously, here.