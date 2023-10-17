Man shot to death over alleged argument about money, police say

A man was shot to death in a Philadelphia neighborhood after an alleged argument over money Monday night.

Shortly after 7 p.m. officers on patrol in the area of G Street and Kensington Avenue in Kensington were flagged down and told that there was a shooting victim on the 3100 block of G Street, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

When police arrived they found a 32-year-old male lying between two parked cars suffering from a gunshot wound to the head and several throughout his chest, Small said.

Police transported the victim to the hospital where he was pronounced dead at 8:07 p.m., police said.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

Small said there were three spent shell casings at the scene and that all three were in close range to the victim leading police to believe the shooter or shooters were standing very close to the victim when the shots were fired.

There was a victim next to where the victim was lying that was also struck by gunfire and police are told the victim drove it to the area, Small said.

Police were told the shooter was a male wearing all dark clothing, possibly had a brace on his leg and was last seen limping on south G Street toward Kensington Avenue.

Small said there are multiple cameras in the area that they will review to help with this homicide.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.