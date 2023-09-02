New Jersey

Man shot to death in vacant Trenton lot, police say

A 40-year-old man was shot to death in a vacant lot in Trenton just after midnight Saturday

By Cherise Lynch

Mercer County Homicide Task Force and the Trenton Police Department are investigating after a man was shot to death in Trenton, New Jersey Saturday morning.

Trenton police responded to the 200 block of Brunswick Avenue just after midnight after receiving a report of a shooting, according to police.

Police said when officers arrived on the scene they found an unresponsive man in a vacant lot suffering from a gunshot wound.

The 40-year-old, identified as Ronald Taylor of Trenton was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

Police said no arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

If anyone has information they are asked to contact Mercer County Homicide Task Force Detective Jennifer Eyster at 609-989-6406, Sergeant Roberto Reyes at 609-256-0997 or email mchtftips@mercercounty.org.

