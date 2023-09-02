Man shot to death in vacant Trenton lot, police say

Mercer County Homicide Task Force and the Trenton Police Department are investigating after a man was shot to death in Trenton, New Jersey Saturday morning.

Trenton police responded to the 200 block of Brunswick Avenue just after midnight after receiving a report of a shooting, according to police.

Police said when officers arrived on the scene they found an unresponsive man in a vacant lot suffering from a gunshot wound.

The 40-year-old, identified as Ronald Taylor of Trenton was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Police said no arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

If anyone has information they are asked to contact Mercer County Homicide Task Force Detective Jennifer Eyster at 609-989-6406, Sergeant Roberto Reyes at 609-256-0997 or email mchtftips@mercercounty.org.