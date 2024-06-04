South Philadelphia

Man shot near South Philadelphia businesses

The June 4, 2024, shooting happened along the 300 block of Oregon Avenue

By Dan Stamm

A man was fighting for his life Tuesday morning after being shot near some South Philadelphia businesses.

The shooting occurred just after 8:30 a.m. along the 300 block of Oregon Avenue -- near the Whitman Plaza shopping center, Philadelphia police said.

A man who appeared to be in his 30s was shot in his chest, arm and buttocks, investigators said. He was rushed to the hospital in a car and listed in critical condition.

Police didn't immediately announce any arrests or reveal a motive for the shooting, which remained under investigation.

Investigators taped off an area outside the Oregon Diner. The diner remained open and appeared to have nothing to do with the shooting nearby.

This story is developing and will be updated.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

