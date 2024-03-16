Philadelphia

Man shot in nose, woman shot in back in connected East Mount Airy incidents, police say

Police are investigating after a man - who is believed to have been a bystander -- was shot in the nose on Ogontz Ave. in an incident police have tied to a woman's shooting 10 minutes later on Saturday morning

By Hayden Mitman

Police in Philadelphia are investigating a pair of shootings that, officials believe, are tied together and left a man and woman both hospitalized early Saturday morning.

According to police, the violence started at about 12:38 a.m., when a 36-year-old man was shot in the nose in an incident that happened along the 7900 block of Ogontz Ave. in the city's East Mount Airy neighborhood.

The man's condition was not immediately known, but officials said, is expected to survive and investigators believe he may not have been the intended target in this incident.

Also, police officials have told NBC10 that this incident is likely tied to a shooting that occurred just about ten minutes later in the same neighborhood.

In that incident, which happened at about 12:48 a.m., officials said that a woman in her mid-20s was shot in the back along the 6200 block of Limekiln Pike.

This woman's condition was not immediately available, but police said, she arrived at a hospital in the city after being taken there in a private vehicle.

An investigation is ongoing into both of these incidents and, police have not yet announced any arrests in either shooting.

