A man is dead after being shot multiple times in North Philadelphia on Thursday night, police said.

The shooting happened on the corner of North 29th and West Clearfield Streets just before 8:30 p.m., according to officials.

The man, 22, suffered gunshot wounds throughout his body and head, police said.

Police took him to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead just after 8:30 p.m., officials said.

A firearm was recovered at the scene by police. The investigation is ongoing.

Entering Wednesday, at least 390 people had been killed in Philadelphia so far in 2023, according to police data. That's down about 19% from the same time last year, but still on pace to be one of the deadliest years on record since data began being tabulated 2007.