Man shot multiple times throughout his body in North Philly, police say

By Emily Rose Grassi

Police tape off scene where a 22-year-old man was shot and killed in North Philly on Thursday
A man is dead after being shot multiple times in North Philadelphia on Thursday night, police said.

The shooting happened on the corner of North 29th and West Clearfield Streets just before 8:30 p.m., according to officials.

Léelo en español aquí

The man, 22, suffered gunshot wounds throughout his body and head, police said.

Police took him to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead just after 8:30 p.m., officials said.

A firearm was recovered at the scene by police. The investigation is ongoing.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

Entering Wednesday, at least 390 people had been killed in Philadelphia so far in 2023, according to police data. That's down about 19% from the same time last year, but still on pace to be one of the deadliest years on record since data began being tabulated 2007.

