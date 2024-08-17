Man shot several times, killed in Tacony Creek Park, police say

A man is dead after being shot inside the Tacony Creek Park on Friday night, according to a spokesperson with the Philadelphia Police Department.

Police said that officers were called to the 700 block of East Olney Avenue just after 7:30 p.m. to reports of a shooting on Aug. 16.

A man in his mid-twenties was shot several times in his chest and torso, police said.

Medics took the victim to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead just before 8 p.m., officials said.

SkyForce10 was over the scene Friday night where two marked police cars could be seen blocking the intersection leading into the park with their lights on.

A third police car was visible with its headlights shining into the park.

The scene is being held as officials investigate. No weapon was found yet and no one has been arrested yet.

If you have any information, please contact Detective Andracchio of the Central Detectives Division of the Philadelphia Police Department at 215-686-3093/3094.

You can also leave tips anonymously by calling or texting 215.686.TIPS (8477).

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.