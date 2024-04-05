gun violence

Man shot, killed inside Kensington takeout, police say

The deadly shooting took place late Thursday night at a corner takeout restaurant in Philadelphia's Kensington neighborhood

By Dan Stamm

A man was gunned down late Thursday night inside a Chinese takeout restaurant in Philadelphia's Kensington neighborhood, police said.

Gunfire erupted inside No. 1 Kitchen at East Tioga and Helen streets around 11 p.m., Philadelphia police said.

A man was shot and killed, police said, while not initially revealing any further details.

This deadly shooting came just a day after Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker signed a bill requiring Kensington businesses to close between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m.

Deadly gun violence has been on the decline this year. Entering Friday, Philadelphia police reported 72 homicides in the city so far this year. That's down about 34% and the lowest homicide total as of this date since 2016.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

