By Hayden Mitman

Police are investigating after a man was killed inside a store in Philadelphia's Kensington neighborhood on Tuesday morning.

According to police, officers responded to a store along the 2800 block of Kensington Avenue at about 9:29 a.m. on Tuesday, after a man -- believed to be in his late twenties to early thirties -- was shot multiple times in his upper body.

The man -- who police have not yet provided identifying information on -- was taken to a nearby hospital where, officials said, he was pronounced at about 9:53 a.m.

An individual has been taken into custody in this incident, law enforcement officials said, an investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Police officials have said that they would provide updated information in this incident as new details become available.

