Man shot in the head, killed in Feltonville, police say

By Emily Rose Grassi

Police on scene of a deadly shooting in Feltonville on Thursday.
A man is dead after being shot in the Feltonville section of Philadelphia on Thursday night, police said.

The shooting happened on the 4900 block of Boudinot Street just after 7 p.m., according to officials.

The victim is a man in his fifties who was shot in the head, police said.

Officers responding to the scene took the man to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead just before 7:30 p.m., according to police.

No arrests have been made and weapons were recovered. The investigation is ongoing.

Entering Thursday, at least 397 people had been killed in Philadelphia so far in 2023, according to police data. That's down about 19% from the same time last year, but still on pace to be one of the deadliest years on record since data began being tabulated 2007.Tuesday, December 5th

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

