Man Shot in Montco Home, Wife in Police Custody

A woman was taken into police custody early Sunday morning after her husband was found shot inside a Montgomery County home, authorities said.
At around 12;24 a.m., Upper Dublin police responded to a residence on the 3200 block of Pebblewood Lane in the Dresher neighborhood for a reported shooting.
A 41-year-old man was found inside the home shot once in the left arm, police said. He was transported to Jefferson Abington Hospital where he was listed in stable condition.
A 46-year-old woman, identified as the man’s wife, was taken into police custody.
The investigation is ongoing, police said.