Man Shot in Montco Home, Wife in Police Custody

Police responded to the shooting at around 12:24 a.m. in the Dresher neighborhood of Upper Dublin, authorities said

A woman was taken into police custody early Sunday morning after her husband was found shot inside a Montgomery County home, authorities said. 

At around 12;24 a.m., Upper Dublin police responded to a residence on the 3200 block of Pebblewood Lane in the Dresher neighborhood for a reported shooting. 

A 41-year-old man was found inside the home shot once in the left arm, police said. He was transported to Jefferson Abington Hospital where he was listed in stable condition.

A 46-year-old woman, identified as the man’s wife, was taken into police custody.

The investigation is ongoing, police said. 

