Man Shot in Leg Near Rittenhouse Square

It's unclear what led to the gunfire at 17th and Sansom streets late Monday night

Chopper photo of a cop car and officers standing on the corner of a Center City shooting scene

Police are investigating a shooting that happened close to Philadelphia’s popular Rittenhouse Square late Monday night.

A man was shot in the leg at 17th and Sansom streets around 11 p.m., police said. The man was taken to the hospital in stable condition according to Chief Inspector Scott Small.

SkyForce10 was overhead as officers investigated on Sansom street between 17th and 18th streets in Center City.

It’s not known at this time if the man was the intended target of the gunfire or what led to the shooting, police said.

At this time, no arrests have been made.

