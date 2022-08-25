Man Shot in Chest Drives, Walks Into Philadelphia Wawa Store

A man shot in the chest in Philadelphia drove himself to a Wawa store and went inside before being rushed to a hospital late Wednesday night, police said.

Police officers found the 39-year-old victim bleeding inside the store on the corner of Frankford Avenue and Academy Road in the Torresdale neighborhood after someone called 911 around 11:30 p.m., Philadelphia Police Department Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

The officers rushed the victim to a hospital, where he was listed in critical condition after being shot multiple times in the chest, torso and both arms, Small said.

Detectives believe the man was shot somewhere on the road south of the Wawa store while inside his Range Rover SUV. The driver’s side door and window were struck at least seven times, with the bullet pattern indicating the gunman likely fired from close range, according to Small.

NBC10 cameras captured a bullet still wedged in the door of the car. Inside, there was a large amount of blood, Small said.

Police did not immediately have a description of the gunman.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.