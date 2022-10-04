Philly Police Try to Figure Out Where Man Who Died Was Shot

Philadelphia police worked overnight to find out where a man they found bleeding to death suffered his fatal gunshot.

Police found the man with a gunshot wound to his neck at Ogontz and Stenton avenues around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said. When officers first arrived, he was responsive.

The man -- who wasn't identified -- was rushed to the hospital where he later died, Small said.

Police found a car with blood in it at the intersection, Small said. There were no bullet holes in the car.

Investigators believed the shooting likely took place someplace else, but they weren't initially sure where it happened.

Entering Tuesday, at least 409 people have been killed in Philadelphia so far in 2022, according to Philadelphia police data. That's down about 2% from last year, which was the deadliest on record.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

