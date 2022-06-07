Man Shot Dead at Broad Street Gas Station

A man was shot and killed in the middle of a North Philadelphia gas station late Tuesday morning.

It happened at the Speedway on the corner of North Broad Street and West Glenwood Avenue shortly after 11 a.m.

Police said the 42-year-old man was shot multiple times in the head and died.

SkyForce10 over the scene showed a body lying next to a motorcycle that was parked at a gas pump. Pieces of evidence were marked in pink chalk a few feet away.

As of Tuesday morning, there were at least 218 homicides in Philadelphia this year, down 4% from the same time last year which was ultimately the deadliest in the city on record.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.