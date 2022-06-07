Philadelphia

Man Shot Dead at Broad Street Gas Station

The shooting happened at the Speedway on North Broad Street shortly after 11 Tuesday morning

By Christine Mattson

NBC10

A man was shot and killed in the middle of a North Philadelphia gas station late Tuesday morning.

It happened at the Speedway on the corner of North Broad Street and West Glenwood Avenue shortly after 11 a.m.

Police said the 42-year-old man was shot multiple times in the head and died.

SkyForce10 over the scene showed a body lying next to a motorcycle that was parked at a gas pump. Pieces of evidence were marked in pink chalk a few feet away.

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

As of Tuesday morning, there were at least 218 homicides in Philadelphia this year, down 4% from the same time last year which was ultimately the deadliest in the city on record.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

This article tagged under:

Philadelphiagun violencegas stationChristine MattsonBroad Street
Local U.S. and World LX News Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Entertainment Philly Live
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us