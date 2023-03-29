Man and Woman Shot at SEPTA Station in South Philadelphia

A person was arrested after a man and woman were shot at a SEPTA station in South Philadelphia Wednesday night.

The woman was shot in the leg while the man was shot in the back on the mezzanine level of the Snyder Station on Broad Street and Snyder Avenue, police said. Both victims were taken to the hospital. Police have not yet revealed their conditions.

A suspect fled the scene on foot after the shooting and was captured by police on Rosewood Street just off Snyder Avenue, according to investigators. A weapon was also recovered, police said. Officials have not yet revealed that suspect's identity.

Police also told NBC10 a second shooter may have been involved in the incident though they have not yet confirmed this.

All Broad Street Line trains are currently bypassing Snyder Station due to the shooting.

BSL: All trains will bypass Snyder Station due to police activity. — SEPTA (@SEPTA) March 30, 2023

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

