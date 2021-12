An arrest was made after a man was shot and killed behind a Wawa store in the Lehigh Valley.

The shooting occurred around 7 p.m. Thursday behind the Wawa on 1429 Broadway in Fountain Hill, Pennsylvania.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Officials said an unidentified man was killed in the shooting while a suspect was taken into custody. They have not yet revealed the identities of the victim and suspect or what led to the shooting.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.