Philadelphia

Man sentenced to 5 years probation after stealing thumb off ancient statue at Franklin Institute

A man from Delaware has been sentenced to probation 6 years after he broke off the thumb of an ancient statue inside the Franklin Institute

By Cherise Lynch

NBC Universal, Inc.

A Delaware man was sentenced Wednesday to five years of probation after he broke off the finger of an ancient statue while inside a Philadelphia museum.

According to an arrest affidavit, Michael Rohana, who was 24 years old at the time, attended an ugly Christmas party at the Franklin Institute on Dec. 21, 2017, and had entered the "Terracotta Warriors of the First Emperor" exhibit, which was closed.

Rohana had taken pictures while posing next to a statue known as "The Cavalryman," which was temporarily loaned from China.

Then Rohana snapped off the statue's left thumb and placed it in his pocket, authorities said.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

It wasn't until Jan. 8, 2021 when museum staff noticed the thumb was missing and the FBI was able to trace it back to Rohana and found it in his bedroom drawer just five days later, according to the federal court filing.

Philadelphia Feb 19, 2018

Ugly Sweater Partygoer Steals Thumb From $4.5 Million Statue Inside Franklin Institute, FBI Says

Philadelphia Feb 20, 2018

China Demands Severe Punishment for Man Accused of Breaking Thumb Off Terracotta Warrior at Franklin Institute

The statue itself is worth an estimated 4.5 million.

The theft caused an uproar in China and the Chinese government called on American authorities to severely punish the suspect.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

PhiladelphiaDelawareCrime and CourtsFranklin Institute
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us