An armed man shot and killed a gunman who tried to rob him in Philadelphia on Tuesday, police said.

The 25-year-old man was walking along the intersection of 15th Street and 70th Avenue shortly before 7 p.m. when another man approached him and announced a robbery, police said.

The would-be robber then pulled out a gun and aimed it at the 25-year-old man, according to investigators.

The 25-year-old man, who police say has a permit to carry, then pulled out his own weapon and fired at least ten shots, according to investigators. The would-be robber was shot at least three times in the torso. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead at 7:23 p.m. Police have not yet determined his identity.

The 25-year-old man remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation, police said. The man told investigators he saw a woman inside a car with the would-be robber prior to the shooting. He also said the woman drove off in the car during the incident.

Responding police officers later found the vehicle the man described a few blocks away from the shooting at 17th Street and 67th Avenue. The vehicle was unattended and riddled with bullets.

Police continue to search for the woman who was inside the car and are looking for surveillance video.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.